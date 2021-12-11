Bigg Boss 15: Ritesh kisses wifey Rakhi Sawant for the first time on TV; Latter blushes

Rakhi Sawant surprised her fans when she introduced her husband Ritesh for the first time on national television. Rakhi along with her husband entered Bigg Boss 15 house as the wildcard entrants. Ever since they entered the show, fans were waiting to witness the chemistry between husband and wife. In today's episode, Ritesh planted a peck on his wife Rakhi and left everyone in awe.

It happened when Rakhi and Ritesh were in the garden area along with a few other housemates including Karan, Umar, Tejasswi. They were talking about their marriage when everyone demanded that the couple share a kiss. Ritesh pulled Rakhi close to him and looked into her eyes, while the latter smiled at him. The other contestants in the background shouted and said, “Kiss kiss kiss kiss.”

After sharing a close beautiful moment, the couple shared a small kiss. To everyone’s surprise, Ritesh didn’t shy away from planting a peck on Rakhi’s lips, but the latter was shocked with the gesture and couldn’t stop herself from blushing. The contestants took the opportunity to tease her. Karan said, “Pura hindustan nahi kra paya isko blush.”

Meanwhile, outside the Bigg Boss 15 house, Ritesh’s first wife Snigdha Priya has accused him of domestic violence. As per a report in BollywoodLife, Snigdha made some shocking revelations about him and revealed that she had faced physical abuse. “He used to physically abuse me and hit me black and blue. I let go of it as he would later apologize. But one unfortunate day, he hit me continuously for four hours,” she added. The two reportedly married in Bettiah in Bihar in 2014.