Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash gets upset with Karan Kundrra; Find out why

Today's episode of Bigg Boss 15 witnessed a heated argument emerging in the house due to the 'Ticket To Finale' task. The task created differences between the two close friends Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

Karan strikes off the name of Tejasswi Prakash in the task and this makes her upset. She confronts him about his behaviour and tells him that she would never do that for him. Tejasswi tells Karan how disappointed she is with him for removing her name from the task. Karan blames it on Tejasswi’s attitude. Tejasswi tells him she feels he has not understood her, to which Karan agrees and says both of them don't get each other. Karan said, "Mujhe bhi aise lag raha hai. It's not working out. Agar tere ko cheezein dikhi hai toh mujhe bhi cheezein dikhi hai. Tere ko jo karna hai tu woh kar, jiske saath khelna hai uske saath khel. We are too weak when it comes to a relationship." Tejasswi taunts, "You proved it."

Later, Karan comes to Tejasswi to sort out the differences. He apologises and asks Tejasswi to talk. He tells her why she did not discuss the game with him. Karan says she could have been his strength but she was discussing all the ideas with Pratik and Nishant. Teja says even he was spending time and discussing the game with Shamita and Rajiv. Tejasswi further adds that Pratik treats her like a sister and blames Karan for not treating her well.