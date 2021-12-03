In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Umar Riaz accuses Tejasswi Prakash of being jealous of Rashami Desai. Ever since the 5 wildcard VIP contestants namely Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijeet Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant, and her husband Ritesh entered the Bigg Boss house, arguments and fights have been abundant. The housemates or the Non VIPs are trying their level best to get back their prize money of 50 lakhs. However, because of Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s ‘unfair’ decisions in the recent BB games, housemates have decided to retaliate against the VIPs by not doing their duties. And in the midst of this, Tejasswi and Umar have a tiff, and the latter accuses Tejasswi of being jealous of Rashami.

In the latest episode, it was seen that VIPs Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee used Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra’s cups respectively for their morning tea, as their personal cups were not washed by the housemates in retaliation. After knowing this, Umar tells Devoleena that she can’t be doing this, and that will be will repercussions, to which she replies in a similar manner. Tejasswi, who was in the kitchen cooking breakfast tells Umar that if he’s retaliating, he should tell the same thing to Rashami as well, or else she would not be a part of the group’s decision to protest.

Umar, who gets irritated by Tejasswi’s remark, tells her that she’s anyway not part of it as she has decided to cook meals for VIPs. He further tells Tejasswi that if she has a problem with Rashami, she should say it not her face. Tejasswi then replies that she has no problem with Rashami. Umar then accuses Tejasswi of being jealous of Rashami. Umar also clarifies that he had told Rashami the same thing but he cannot snatch the cup from her hands. Tejasswi then tells Umar that if he intentionally wants to create a ‘track’ that she is jealous of Rashami, then, ‘it’s extremely weak’ of him. Umar replies it’s her who is weak, not him.

