Bigg Boss 16, Day 10: MC Stan defends Gori Nagori when Sreejita De talks about her social background

Soundarya cries about Archana dragging her family into the fight. Later, Soundarya and Gautam talk about how there are problems in their group because of Shalin and Tina. The next morning, Priyanka and Abdu act according to Sajid’s given scenarios. Soundarya tells Gautam about how Shalin told her that he likes the brand Calvin Klein and she mentions that even she’s wearing garments of the same brand. She questions him if Shalin is doing that to instigate him. Archana decides not to fight. Sumbul and Sreejita complained to Gautam about Gori asking for more vegetables. Gori wipes her hand and Sreejita asks her to move aside. Sumbul and Gori get into a fight. Sreejita also yells at Gori and asks Sumbul to not fight with her as it evidently shows Gori can’t reach their level as it’s portraying their family's background. Stan gets angry and asks Sreejita not to talk about her background. Sumbul gets furious at Gori and cries to Shalin. Priyanka asks Gori not to show signs as it looks bad. Bigg Boss talks to Gautam and declares to him that discrimination won’t be tolerated and the contestants can’t degrade like this. Then, Bigg Boss announces that Gautam chose Tina, Sreejita, Stan, and Gori for nominations. Tina gets surprised. Gautam tells that he was asked to give 4 names involved in the fight.

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot removes his mic, feels unsafe in the house; Find out why