Bigg Boss 16, Day 18: Archana Gautam throws water at Gori Nagori

Nimrit and Priyanka argue over washing a glass. Nimrit asks her to watch her tone and speak. Priyanka tells she is using her for footage and Nimrit asks her to not be self obsessed. Priyanka says she is her favourite and is obviously self obsessed. Later, Archana and Manya fight with each other as the former barges into Manya’s room to get more daal and Manya gets angry at her and questions how can she enter her room without her permission.

Sajid and Abdu question Stan’s melancholic state. Then, Gori accuses Archana of throwing the avocado. They start arguing while cussing at each other and Archana throws water at Gori’s face. Gori gets angry and tries to throw water at her but misses the target. Everyone tries to separate them and Gori later goes to throw the water through a jug and Priyanka claims that she got hurt because of Gori.