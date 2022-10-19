Bigg Boss 16, Day 18: Archana Gautam throws water at Gori Nagori
Bigg Boss 16 can be watched on the channel's streaming platform.
Nimrit and Priyanka argue over washing a glass. Nimrit asks her to watch her tone and speak. Priyanka tells she is using her for footage and Nimrit asks her to not be self obsessed. Priyanka says she is her favourite and is obviously self obsessed. Later, Archana and Manya fight with each other as the former barges into Manya’s room to get more daal and Manya gets angry at her and questions how can she enter her room without her permission.
Sajid and Abdu question Stan’s melancholic state. Then, Gori accuses Archana of throwing the avocado. They start arguing while cussing at each other and Archana throws water at Gori’s face. Gori gets angry and tries to throw water at her but misses the target. Everyone tries to separate them and Gori later goes to throw the water through a jug and Priyanka claims that she got hurt because of Gori.
Gori states that it was her who pulled her hand and got her hand in between and asks her to stop stepping in unnecessarily. Gori then goes to the laundry area and puts water on Archana’s clothes. Archana gets angry that she accused her of something she didn’t do. Bigg Boss gives Sumbul and Manya a mask to wear until further instructions as they’re not actively participating. Tina and Shalin ask Sumbul what happened. Shalin tries to make her understand that she needs to participate actively or she’ll get eliminated. Sumbul says she doesn’t care. Tina asks what did she think before coming to the show to which Sumbul says even she doesn’t know as she just wants to go home. Bigg Boss then declares that Gautam is in room 2, Abdu and Sajid in room of 3, and MC Stan four room of 4. There are required to choose their roommates by stepping on the train and asking in Shah Rukh Khan’s style. Nimrit and Priyanka laugh at themselves for strategising together.
Also read: “He taunted us; She is just a very insecure person!” Sreejita De on her Bigg Boss 16 elimination