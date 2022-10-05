Bigg Boss 16, Day 4: Tina Dutta tells Sreejita De should play 'smart but not dirty'

Bigg Boss announces that Sajid Khan will perform stand up comedy. Priyanka sings "Pehla Nasha" and Abdu joins. Tina asks Abdu to have a candle light dinner with her, which makes him blush. Sajid then performs his stand up comedy by involving other contestants in his performance. Everyone lauds his performance. Bigg Boss announces that the rest of them will rate his performance with either a thumbs up or thumbs down. He mostly gets a positive response.

Bigg Boss then orders Sajid to distribute the ration to everyone and they can only eat according to the ration accessible to them. Shalin gives his reason of why he gave a thumbs down to Sajid. Manya tells Shiv that she only gave a thumbs up for the sake of Sajid's happiness. Archana asks her to be truthful. Sreejita and Shalin have a disagreement regarding the sharing of chicken. Shalin expresses his happiness of Sajid giving the entire chicken to him.