Bigg Boss 16, Day 4: Tina Dutta tells Sreejita De should play 'smart but not dirty'
Bigg Boss 16 promises to be yet another exciting season of the popular captive reality show.
Bigg Boss announces that Sajid Khan will perform stand up comedy. Priyanka sings "Pehla Nasha" and Abdu joins. Tina asks Abdu to have a candle light dinner with her, which makes him blush. Sajid then performs his stand up comedy by involving other contestants in his performance. Everyone lauds his performance. Bigg Boss announces that the rest of them will rate his performance with either a thumbs up or thumbs down. He mostly gets a positive response.
Bigg Boss then orders Sajid to distribute the ration to everyone and they can only eat according to the ration accessible to them. Shalin gives his reason of why he gave a thumbs down to Sajid. Manya tells Shiv that she only gave a thumbs up for the sake of Sajid's happiness. Archana asks her to be truthful. Sreejita and Shalin have a disagreement regarding the sharing of chicken. Shalin expresses his happiness of Sajid giving the entire chicken to him.
Gautam, Sreejita and Shalin are called to the confession room. Bigg Boss asks Shalin to tell the entire truth about his medical condition and tells him that he requires 200gm of protein intake and the chicken is of 3.5kg so the ration has been assorted keeping his medical condition as well so he can take consume other protein as well. Shiv and Soundarya fight over coffee. Sumbul asks them to stop fighting. Later, Shiv gets emotional. Manya talks to her parents through the camera. Nimrit sits alone for a long time and then Manya comes to check up on her. Nimrit assures she was just having her 'me time'. Shalin whispers something to Gautam and Sumbul warns them that Salman Khan will scold them for whispering. Gautam goes to prepare Spanish omlette. Manya and Priyanka discuss about Shiv and Sajid. Tina confides into Shalin about Sreejita and tells she should play smart not dirty. She claims that Sreejita tried to instigate Gautam against her. Nimrit gets the keys for Priyagold Chocolate box.
