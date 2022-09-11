Bigg Boss 16 promo OUT: Salman Khan reveals big twist; Says ‘iss baar Bigg Boss khud khelenge’

This time, there are rumours that the team is going for an aquatic theme in the Bigg Boss house. According to the speculations, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan, Twinkle Kapoor, Shivin Narang, Vivian Dsena, Arjun Bijlani and Farmani Naaz will be the part of the show.

Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most awaited shows in the upcoming months. Hosted by Salman Khan , the show leaves no stone unturned to deliver entertainment like never before every season. Meanwhile, the makers of the show have finally released the much-anticipated promo of season 16. Sharing the promo, the makers wrote, "Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par!" In the promo, Salman Khan can be heard saying 'iss baar Bigg Boss khud khelenge."

Meanwhile, Faissal Khan, Aamir Khan's brother has appeared in a few Bollywood films. Faissal, however, just received offers for two shows on Indian TV. Khan posted a video on his Instagram account in which he made an intriguing disclosure. Faissal stated that he was given the chance to compete in Bigg Boss 16. He also received an offer for another TV show at the same time. Faissal Khan declined Bigg Boss 16 but gave little information regarding another television programme.



Controversial actress and politician from West Bengal, Nusrat Jahan has also been reportedly offered the show. She is tight-lipped on the matter. Apart from them, Charu and Rajeev were also offered the show, when they were not on talking terms and on the verge of divorce. However, the couple has patched up and are focusing on their family life.



The previous season of Bigg Boss was won by Tejasswi Prakash, with Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra in the second and third position.

