Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot tags Shiv Thakare as a bully; read his reaction

As Bigg Boss 16 is inching toward the grand finale, the final episodes are giving us a whole lot of entertainment with actions, emotions, and drama packed into every episode. We recently saw the torture task bringing out the worst of Archana Gautam. The torture task was a face-off between two teams; Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Shalin Bhanot pitted against Shiv Thakare , MC Stan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. This resulted in Shiv suffering from an eye injury. This happened after Archana was seen throwing turmeric powder at them.

When it was the latter’s turn to torture the other team, they were seen pouring soapy water and ice packs on Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Shalin Bhanot. Shalin called out to Shiv and told him that he is getting personal. In the latest episode, when Karan Johar, the current host of the show asked Shalin if he thinks Shiv is a bully, he said yes.

Shiv got furious at Shalin’s comment as the latter was trying to be cordial with Shiv because of his eye injury. Shiv responds that he bullies people for fun, and if anybody feels they don’t like it then they should not sit with him. We further hear Shiv saying, “Dushman bano na acche se, dost ban kar meri band mat bajao bas.”

Farah Khan calls Tina Datta a ‘bully’

Earlier, last week, Farah Khan slammed Tina Datta and called her a bully for making fun of Shalin’s mental health. Shalin stated that he was in a bad state due to the mental pressure he is facing in the house. Tina made fun of this which outraged Farah. Additionally, she called Priyanka a vamp for the same reason.

Shiv Thakare’s performance during torture task

Shiv has been lauded for his performance during the torture task. Fans even compared him with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Many shared that he completed the task without playing the victim card and played with dignity. In fact, he didn’t open his eyes even when the task was over. Shalin Bhanot had to convince him that the task was over.

READ ALSO Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar calls out Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: Here’s WHY