Bigg Boss OTT, 1 September 2021, Written Update: Pratik pranks Neha

In today's episode, Divya Agarwal's lip gloss dropped from Raqesh's pocket as all of the residents sat in the living room. Divya informed everybody that she had a spare one, which Raqesh requested, so she offered it to him. Shamita gets uneasy when Pratik Sahejpal and Neha Bhasin tug each other's legs. Shamita tells Raqesh that he can return Divya's lip balm now. She also told him that she is possessive towards him and likes him, Raqesh starts to blush and kisses Shamita.

Bigg Boss unveils the new task of Boss Man and Boss Lady in the home. The residents were tasked with laying down a massive clock in the backyard and count down until 33 minutes, whilst their companion counts is standing next to the watch. Some residents will disturb in order to disrupt the count. As all of the links gave it their all, Nishant and Moose emerged as the first candidates for Boss Man and Boss Lady in the countdown task. It appears that another assignment will be assigned to pick the second competitor.

Nishant and Moose had a quarrel. Bigg Boss declared that candidates could now dissolve their present bonds and anyone can make a new one with Divya Agarwal. Pratik Sehajpal pranked Neha Bhasin by convincing her that he decided to move to Divya. Several competitors were also in on the scam. Raqesh Bapat was spotted attempting to persuade Neha that Pratik will select Divya instead of her.