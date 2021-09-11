Bigg Boss OTT, 11th September 2021, Written Update: Everyone in the house talk about Raqesh, Shamita and Divya

In today's episode, Neha, Shamita Shetty, and Pratik have a conversation about Raqesh and Divya. Raqesh gets the "Ganesh idol", they all celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and perform aarti. Muskaan had an emotional breakdown. Shamita approaches her and calms her while inquiring as to what is upsetting her. Muskaan expresses her disappointment that she did not make it to Pratik's top five priority list. Muskaan is advised by Shamita to speak with Pratik and resolve the issue once and for all.

Shamita reveals the talk she had with Muskaan in a conversation with Neha and Pratik. Pratik then walks over to Muskaan and hugs her. Swiggy sponsors a task and sends it to Bigg Boss. The participants must locate the names of the foods from each of the three states listed on the board and arrange them in order. Nishant, Divya, and Muskaan comprise up Team A and Pratik, Raqesh, and Neha comprise up Team B while Shamita is the sanchalak. Team B wins the task and receives Modak as a special reward from Swiggy. Muskaan asks Pratik why he did not place her among his top five priorities. He admits that he didn't think like that and apologises.

For the Luxury budget hamper, Task named Dog in the Bone has been announced. The candidates are split into two groups. Pratik, Neha, and Nishant make up Team A. Raqesh, Divya, and Shamita make up Team B. The sanchalak is Neha. In the first round, Divya and Neha go in for the bone. A point is awarded to Divya's team. In round 2, Pratik and Shamita are admitted, and Pratik's team earns a point after a brief disagreement between the two teams. In the third round, Neha calls out four people at a time to pick the bone. The players put up a good fight, and Neha declares Team B as the winner of the task. Shamita is the lucky recipient of the Luxury Hamper. Meanwhile, Pratik's yelling has irritated Neha. Pratik tries to persuade her, and the atmosphere quickly changes.

