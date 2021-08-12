Bigg Boss OTT, 12 August 2021, Written Update: Moose reveals about her sexuality 

In today's episode, Nishant questions Moose whether she adores Pratik. Moose claims she has begun to like him. Meanwhile, Pratik urges Moose to cook for him, but Moose refuses it, and Pratik says, "You must do it or your mother will find someone to marry you." Moose confirms that she has requested her mother to find her a girl. Then Pratik questions, "Are you not straight?" No, Moose says. Pratik then questions her whether she is bisexual. She agrees. Pratik asks, "Are you sure that is true?" Moose says "Yeah, but I'm more drawn to boys".

Bigg Boss orders all contestants to get on the stage with their connections, but not Divya. Divya was selected before she entered the house since she is the single convict without a connection. Bigg Boss reveals Divya can also influence boys to form a bond with her.

There was a bell in the yard, any boy who taps on it, will break his current connection and join with Divya.

Zeeshan slams the buzzer, seeing this, Zeeshan's previous connection Urfi gets hurt. Bigg Boss assigns them the first challenge of colouring the hair of their connection. Everyone chooses Milind and Neha as the champions of the first round. In the second challenge, Bigg Boss says that they and their links will have to declare themselves for next week's nominations. Pratik declares Nishant-Moose as the winner of the second task.

