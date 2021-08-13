Bigg Boss OTT, 13 August 2021, Written Update: Divya loses her temper on Ridhima 

In today's episode, everyone had to dissolve their existing bonds and make new connections. Divya Agarwal had no connection, so she decides to destroy someone else's connection and make it her own. She persuades Zeeshan Khan to end his relationship with Urfi Javed. On the other hand, Shamita Shetty and Zeeshan Khan portray a famous sequence from 's film Dhadkan. Shamita was impressed when Zeeshan Khan mouthed the dialogue 'Tum Mujhe Bhool Jao, Yeh Mai Hone Nahi Doonga'. Everybody applauded the amusing pair.

Raqesh and Shamita intentionally entered Bigg Boss's this week's nomination because they were unsatisfied with Pratik. Following the nominations of Shamita, Raqesh, and Urfi, the people were allowed to choose whoever they wanted to nominate from the remaining jodis. Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhat received the most votes and therefore, were nominated. Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh had their first argument over differing viewpoints. They are Bigg Boss's initial Boss Man and Boss Lady. Akshara further requests Pratik not to ruin their connection. They eventually vowed to continue Milind Gaba and Neha Bhasin from being nominated.

Nishant, Urfi, and Moose disagree with Zeeshan Khan about cooking responsibilities. Although Zeeshan tried to go after chopping, the three bullied him and didn't allow him. Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal have a heated argument. While dragging her lover Varun Sood along, she told him that, unlike him, she doesn't need the show. Ridhima poured a bucket of Dettol on Divya during a task. Divya lost her temper and started shouting at Ridhima for causing her pain.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

