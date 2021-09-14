Bigg Boss OTT, 13 September 2021, Written Update: Shamita feels Raqesh broke her heart

In today's episode, everybody wakes up and Nishant, Pratik, and Neha had an adorable fight that light ups everyone’s mood. This fight shows how everyone is coming close and having a good time. After breakfast, Nishant planted a kiss on Neha's cheeks. On the other hand, Karan enters and started lashing out at Raqesh, while Shamita says that Raqesh has changed a lot. Karan then called Raqesh anti-feminist and racist. Shamita also added that Raqesh has broken her heart.

Pratik and Karan talked about the task that got canceled. Karan showed his disappointment with Nishant due to his performance in the task. After this Aashika Bhatia, Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Shezaada enters in the house. They set the stage on the fire with their performance. Neha and Tony performed different pappy numbers. Contestants were grooving inside the house. They all played an interesting game with hairbands and Kanta aka fork.

After all the fun, Bigg Boss announces that it's a time for elimination. Moose and Neha were both in the danger zone. And due to this reason, Moose got minimum votes and she was eliminated. This moment made everyone emotional. Pratik hugged Moose and cried before she left the house. Also, Divya Agarwal’s boyfriend was the surprising element in today's episode. He surprised her in a romantic way.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.