Bigg Boss OTT, 14 September 2021, Written Update: Shamita gets emotional after her mother leaves

In today's episode, Pratik and Neha got into a fight and started teasing each other, seeing them Nishant also joined. Today Bigg Boss allowed everyone to meet their parents and family. The contestants got emotional seeing their close ones. Neha's sister Rashi met her and they shared some adorable moments. Later, Raqesh's niece made a visit. Isha complimented Raqesh's performance and told him that she trusts him. Raqesh turned emotional seeing Isha. Isha also told him that she likes Divya more than Shamita. Listening to this Raqesh started laughing.

On the other hand, Divya and Nishant were having fun while playing Harry Potter characters in the house. Meanwhile, Shamita's mother walked into the house, she told Shamita that Raqesh seems a nice guy for her. Shamita’s mother cheered her up. They even spoke about and Raj Kundra. Shamita Shetty told her mom that everyone calls her bossy and rude. The actress’ mother consoled her and said that she doesn’t have to think about what others say. She further showers love to her daughter. Everyone got emotional after Shamita's mother left. Shamita also started crying. Raqesh approaches her and calms her down, Shamita hugged Raqesh and told him that she was missing her home.

Pratik's sister then warns him and says he should make some distance between him and Neha. Pratik calms her down and says it’s not what she is thinking, Neha actually supports him.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.