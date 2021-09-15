Bigg Boss OTT, 15 September 2021, Written Update: Shamita and Raqesh fight

In today's episode, everyone wakes up and during breakfast, Nishant asks Neha if she likes Pratik. Neha started laughing but Nishant gets serious and asks her what if she has met Pratik before marriage. Neha replies that she would love to go on a date with him. After some time, Nishant again questions Pratik about this and he also said the same. Neha and Pratik tease each other about this. Pratik recalls his sister’s words about Neha, who warned him to stay away from Neha and her strategies. Neha gets emotional and says what if she was single then no one had said anything about me.

Pratik hugs Neha and assures her that nothing will happen to their friendship, on the other hand, Nishant starts acting funny and teases Shamita about Raqesh and his female mates. Shamita gets irritated and starts an argument with Raqesh. Shamita reveals that she is getting jealous of his closeness with Divya. Raqesh tells her to behave like an adult and reminds her that he is not her boyfriend, so she can’t tell him what to do or what not to.

Later, a few Journalists approach contestants in the house for interviews. One interviewer asks Shamita about her jealousy of Divya and Raqesh's friendship. He further asked the reason behind their love triangle. Shamita replies that she gets hurt seeing Raqesh who was her connection talking to Divya. She adds that Raqesh does not feel anything for her.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

