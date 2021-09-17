Bigg Boss OTT, 16 September 2021, Written Update: Bigg Boss announces a debate task

In today's episode, Bigg Boss revealed the names of the four main contestants who made it to the finals. The list included Divya, Shamita, Pratik and Nishant. Meanwhile, Neha and Raqesh were at the bottom. Neha and Pratik hugged each other and Shamita confronted Raqesh. The latter thanked Shamita for everything she did for him in the house. In a surprise, Raqesh returned to the house as Bigg Boss decided to eliminate Neha Bhasin. This made Pratik emotional and he started crying when Neha was leaving the house. Neha recalled her conversation with Nishant about Pratik. She also told him to stay away from her because his sister had warned him to do so.

Bigg Boss announced a new debate task in which each contestant has to give reasons why they deserve to win this show. In the game, a round was conducted between Divya and Shamita and Raqesh had to vote. Raqesh opted for the middle way and did not vote for any of them. Since no one was playing by the rules, Bigg Boss stopped the task. Later, Bigg Boss also showed a glimpse of the trophy.

Later, Shamita and Divya spoke about yesterday's questions that journalists asked them. While Divya recalled calling Neha misogynistic and shouting at her due to her dirty underwear incident, Shamita remembered her fight with Divya due to Raqesh. On the other hand, Nishant started acting like Robot from Rajinikanth's movie. He teased Shamita and said when Raqesh was leaving the house he inserted a chip in his brain.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT, 15 September 2021, Written Update: Shamita and Raqesh fight