Bigg Boss OTT, 17 August 2021, Written Update: Bigg Boss holds a panchayat today

In today's episode, Nishant expresses his desire to speak with Bigg Boss, stating that his group of 12 people eat and cook twice daily. He further said, "Bigg Boss, how will you feed 12 people with these few vegetables?". Moose thinks it's too little, Pratik then complains that it is too hot. Pratik rubs Neha's palm on his tummy and insists there really is no wax on it.

Ridhima reads a piece of paper and informs everyone that BB panchayat will be held today. Raqesh and Shamita will be immune to this and will serve as the panchayat's judges. The contestants are required to assemble in-ground, and Bigg Boss will assign a connection to each charge. They will determine who is the most deserving of the charge. They have until the next bell to complete the task. The judges will decide who merited the accusation the most after that hearing. However, if the public is dissatisfied with the outcome, the people with Raqesh and Shamita will be voted. Raqesh and Ridhima were sitting in the judge's chair. Bigg Boss must pick which connection works the least. Then Bigg Boss announces Zeeshan and Akshara's names.

Shamita claims that after much deliberation, they imposed a decision and determined that everyone had worked, but only in proportion. Nishant worked fewer hours. Nishant says that he fully disagrees, and that the explanations they've given are completely false. Shamita questions, "Did you clean the restrooms?". Then Nishant says, "Not everyone is 100 percent capable. But when it comes to relationships, it's a 50/50 split. In any case, I've put in more hours. According to Bigg Boss, the time for making a choice has passed. Yes, you are the mother of this house, and you should be happy." Neha advises her to say whatever bullshit she wants.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

