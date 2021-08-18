Bigg Boss OTT, 18 August 2021, Written Update: Raqesh Bapat cries missing his father

In today's episode, Moose Jattana's eccentric activities in the house, made everyone chuckle. She made a joke about being pregnant. Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sahejpal had another heated argument. They've been at loggerheads ever since the moment they walked inside the house. Shamita does not allow him to talk, which frustrates him greatly. Pratik calls her a person with two standards.

Divya Agarwal and Shamita were observed bickering with one other during the task. Divya stated that even and will not be able to change her mind and that she will say or do anything she wants. In the Bigg Boss house, all the candidates were nominated. This week, they are all at the risk of being eliminated. Neha Bhasin and Nishant Bhat had a disagreement. Raqesh Bapat sobbed during the show and opens up about losing his father. On the other hand, Shamita was seen comforting him.

It was also a unique scene in the Bigg Boss OTT house, as the housemates chose to put their differences aside and work things out with each other. They were photographed hugging each other. Ridhima Pandit and Pratik Sahejpal also had a heated argument. The actress urged him to be quiet while she spoke, but he continued to speak and insulted her. The two yelled at one other. Karan Nath, her link, also became hostile with Pratik in order to support her.

Ridhima suffered an anxiety attack and Divya, Shamita, Raqesh tried to calm her down. Ridhima had an anxiety issue, and Divya, Shamita, and Raqesh attempted to calm her down. However, Neha Bhasin supported Pratik, which harmed Ridhima. She promises never to eat anything she made.