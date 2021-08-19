Bigg Boss OTT, 19 August 2021, Written Update: Contestants play BB factory task

In today's episode, the convicts wake up to the music "Breakup Song," and were all dancing. Ridhima questions Divya about the reason for her puffy eyes. Divya reveals that she sobbed a lot yesterday. "Shamita was rude to me last night", she said. Divya said that she began by claiming that she knows Kaan Johar from the outside. "She refuses to work things out with me. She claims she does not even hear, but her issue is that she never wishes me to speak," Divya added. Karan informs Shamita that he noticed similarities between Zeeshan and Divya and Millind and Neha.

Shamita approaches Raqesh and asks, "Where did I tell you not to speak to Divya? I'm not your girlfriend. If you'd like to chat with her, go ahead, but I don't really want you hanging out with her all day while we are arguing." Ridhima then reviews the task BB factory. Every connection will be employed as a factory owner. They must create columns out of blocks and paint. They will have to color the name of the connections that they don't want to be leaders.

Following every round, the links will be eliminated based on how many links were submitted to their names. Finally, the last link will become a leader. Shamita and Raqesh will become the inspectors, and they will determine which connection's name appeared the most on bricks. Bigg Boss informs the convicts that their report cards are due and that their performance today wasn't that good, and that the public seemed unimpressed. As a consequence, they will have a challenging day tomorrow.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

