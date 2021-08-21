Bigg Boss OTT, 21 August 2021, Written Update: Shamita and Nishant get into an ugly fight

In the latest episode, we see that Shamita, Raqesh, Akshara, and Pratik participating in a task. Shamita cries and requests the audience to vote her out as she doesn’t want to be in the Bigg Boss house. She then asks Raqesh to go for a smoke break. Zeeshan speaks to Milind and tells him that he is tired of things happening there and points out at Divya and her behaviour. He supports Moose as she is doing all tasks for the past two days and says Akshara is wrong.

Meanwhile, Nishant jokes with Divya. Listening to that, Shamita starts fighting with Nishant and abuses him. Nishant takes it personally, and begins shouting at her. Raqesh, Pratik and Akshara try to control both the parties but no one listens. Nishant shouts and says, “This is Shamita Shetty’s behavior”. Nishant starts making sounds behind Shamita using a bowl and non-stick, she reacts to it and stops the task. Shamita then talks to Nishant and Moose. She goes into the bathroom without doing the task. As her back problem arises again, Ridhima goes and consoles her in the washroom. Neha feels sads and cries about Shamita’s situation.

Zeeshan starts fighting with Pratik and Pratik asks him to stay out of the matter. Akshara tries to control Pratik. While Zeeshan stands for Nishant, Neha supports Shamita. After coming from the restroom, Shamita takes her position and Raqesh heads for a smoke break. Neha talks to Shamita and encourages her to be strong. After the monkey’s arrival, Big Boss calls everyone inside the house.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT, 19 August 2021, Written Update: Contestants play BB factory task