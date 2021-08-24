Bigg Boss OTT, 23 August 2021, Written Update: Shamita Shetty breaks down

In today's episode, Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath were shown the door in a surprising round of elimination. stated on the program that two people will be removed, which shocked all the residents. Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat began arguing in which the Shamita hurled insults at him. She also experienced an epic meltdown. Shamita, Raqesh Bapat, Akshara Singh, and Pratik Sehajpal were chosen as the weakest challengers during the task. Bigg Boss punished them by making them walk repeatedly in another challenge. Shamita gets emotional and tells Raqesh that everyone differentiates between her and others because of where she comes from and who she is.

Shamita sobbed uncontrollably and expressed a desire to return home to her parents and sister. Shamita mentioned her sister 's husband Raj Kundra's connection in a pornographic incident and said her family is going through a difficult period. Meanwhile, Karan Johar warned Divya Agarwal to monitor her language and she responded that she would not be on the show to engage in the battles of other candidates but instead to compete alone. Karan was also unhappy with Zeeshan Khan for how he treated Akshara Singh earlier when the two battled in a task. Rakhi Sawant and also appeared as secret guests on the show.

Hina made a stunning entrance in traditional Indian attire. She chatted with Karan as well as the other contestants. She also assigned an entertaining task to the contestants. During a discussion of how to communicate with women, Karan gestured to Neha Bhasin and questioned why she always uses women's cards. Neha admitted that she had spoken poorly and that she will never do it again.

