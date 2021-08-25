Bigg Boss OTT, 25 August 2021, Written Update: Raqesh kisses Shamita's hand

In today's episode, everyone inside the Bigg Boss house gets shocked when Raqesh Bapat kissed Shamita's palm and jolted her awake. Raqesh approached her as she lay in her bed and dropped a kiss on her palm.

Meanwhile, Neha Bhasin leaves her connection with Millind Gaba and selects Pratik Sehajpal as her new connection. Everyone in the house thinks that Neha and Pratik, who were chatting with each other at night, thought that it was romantic. Even Pratik asked Neha if she loves him. He said, the way you look at me makes me think that you are in love with me. This makes Neha blush so hard.

On the other hand, Millind Gaba was not happy with Neha Bhasin ditching him for Pratik. Milind also called Neha double-faced. On the other side, Pratik's previous connection with Akshara goes through an emotional breakdown because Pratik also dumped her. Shamita and Akshara had a bad fight and she even called Shamita dumb and mentally sick.

While Nishant gets irritated because he didn't get lunch. Nishant even had a fight with Divya about whose duty was to make food for them.

Bigg Boss claims Divya and Zeeshan as Boss Man and Boss Lady in the Bigg Boss house. They both are safe from the next week's nomination. They even have the power to make one connection safe in the house. Divya and Zeeshan selected Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana.

Also, according to the audience vote, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty are also saved from nomination.