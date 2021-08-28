Bigg Boss OTT, 27 August 2021, Written Update: Divya cries after Zeeshan leaves the house

In today's episode, Zeeshan Khan's dramatic dismissal from the episode left his link, Divya Agarwal, in grief. Divya was seen as being upset. She disclosed several sensitive pieces of information about her past. Divya becomes sad and says, "Why is this happening to me? How am I the only one? Why am I stuck lonely all the time?". She sobbed in front of Raqesh. Raqesh Bapat tried to console her, but she shoved him to the ground, claiming that people may assume he was hitting on her and asks Raqesh to stay away from her.

Shamita becomes envious when she sees Raqesh and Divya involved in a lengthy discussion. She stated that she no longer trusts Divya. Akshara Singh-Millind Gaba and Neha Bhasin-Pratik Sehajpal were chosen as the two contenders for Boss Man and Boss Lady depending on crowd votes. The candidates were assigned a task named 'Khunkhaar Bhediyaa' to determine who would win, contestants had to construct pyramid bricks while ensuring that they were not damaged.

The winners were Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal. The residents assessed each other's pyramids and determined that theirs was the highest. Millind Gaba was dissatisfied with the outcome of the game and was insisting on returning home. He requested that Bigg Boss unlock the locks and allow him to leave. He even packed his belongings. Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal got into a heated argument. Divya asked Pratik to go away from her, claiming that the public was witnessing everything.