Bigg Boss OTT, 28th August 2021, Written Update: The cooking task

In the latest episode, we see that Pratik, Milind and Nishant discuss about the cooking task. Meanwhile, Divya says that she likes Margaritas with some salt in a nice glass. Listening to Divya, Moose tells her that she likes Tequila. Nishant crushes melons to make juice for mocktails. Pratik starts chopping carrots and onions and Raqesh steps in to help them.

At the same time, Shamita and Neha are busy talking about “Sur” and the voice of Pratik. Akshara is sitting on the couch drinking tea and watching Milind, Nishant and Pratik cook.

As Akshara and Divya get ready, they talk about Raqesh and praise him for his good character. However, Akshara says that they are not in Bigg Boss to get a character certificate. But Divya, instead tells her that character is important at the time of voting as the audience makes the judgment according to it. Divya adds that this is a reality show which shows them 24/7 with 80 cameras, thus, it is important to maintain a good character. She further tells Akshara that her Hindi improvised a lot because of the Bigg Boss show. As their conversation goes on, Akshara tells Divya that she finds only one thing wrong in Pratik as he is not playing this game as a game.

Meanwhile, Raqesh asks her and the members in the house for glass. Akshara further tells Divya that she finds Milind “cute”. Pratik is in hurry as his time for cooking is ending, Nishant makes fun out of it by putting pressure on Pratik informing him about time.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.