Bigg Boss OTT, 3 September 2021, Written Update: Pratik and Akshara fight again

In today's episode, everyone wakes up doing dance at the song 'Kyu Paisa Paisa Karti Hai'. After this, everybody welcomed Nia Sharma into the house, meanwhile, Raqesh reveals about his dyslexia and tells everyone he is a slow learner. He did some special things to impress Nia. She also asked him how is Shamita, he then gives her a compliment and says that she is the best thing that happened to him in the BB house. Millind and Akshara also communicated with Nia about the house and other contestants.

After this, Neha Bhasin showcased her mimicking talent in front of Nia Sharma. She mimicked other participants of the house and made everyone laugh. Nia and Pratik spent some time in the kitchen alone while preparing lunch for everyone. After this, Pratik and Akshara go through a minor dispute, because Akshara was doing her makeup and Pratik scolded her.

On the other hand, Nishant and Moose discussed their bond for nomination. Nia then talked to Moose about her experience in the house, Nia also suggested some tips for Moose. Meanwhile, Nia complimented Pratik's skill.