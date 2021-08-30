Bigg Boss OTT, 30 August 2021, Written Update: Raqesh gives Shamita a foot massage

In today's episode, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty were spotted having fun on the special occasion of Janmashtami. They performed a variety of popular Bollywood songs, especially Radha from Student of the Year. Karan questioned Raqesh about how hot he thought Shamita was, and Raqesh replied, "She is really really hot". took part in the Photography Exposure event. He displayed a sequence of photographs of the participants in various scenarios within the Bigg Boss house. The participants were then questioned about what they were feeling during the individual task.

Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal revealed their feelings for one another and everyone in the house overheard saying Pratik how she had just thought of him as a friend as soon as she walked inside the home. Pratik firmly replied that he can feel it now that he is not just friendly and can speak about it openly. Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat had some adorable moments together. Raqesh gave Shamita a wonderful massage, and the two were spotted having a good time.

Shamita was comfortable after Raqesh's therapy and said that she was absolutely in paradise. , a Bollywood star, joined the home and expressed her support for Divya Agarwal. Karan and Sunny participate in a game of rapid-fire. Once Karan declared there would be no elimination this week, everyone was taken aback. In the show, three nominated links were ruled safe from abolishment: Akshara-Millind, Neha-Pratik, and Nishant-Moose. In addition, the candidates took part in a game named Bewafai Ke Shots. The candidates were instructed to administer a dose of karela ka juice to those who had abandoned them. Neha presented it to Millind Gaba whereas Raqesh and Shamita gave it to Divya.