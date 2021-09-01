Bigg Boss OTT, 31 August 2021, Written Update: Raqesh and Shamita get emotional

In today’s episode, everyone gets fascinated by Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's deep bond. Bigg Boss summons the duo to the confessional hall and asks them to agree on who should be spared from the nominee in the week. Anyone who survives would be allowed to access a note from their home. Shamita experiences difficulties with her letter and lets Raqesh have and read the message from his parents. They both cry after protecting Raqesh from getting nominated. Raqesh and Shamita have an intense scene together. Raqesh tells Shamita that she'd have talked to him first before shredding her note.

Meanwhile, Divya stated that Shamita and she were wonderful friends during the start of the show, but now she really can not tolerate her. Neha Bhasin and Milind Gaba have reconciled their connection. They held each other, letting go of their grudges. Milind and Akshara Singh both elected themselves and decided not to read the text from their family and friends after being nominated.

Millind, Akshara, Nishant, Divya, and Shamita have been nominated in the BB house. Akshara Singh's birthday was enjoyed by the housemates. Her birthday was celebrated by everyone, and she devoured a beautiful birthday cake. Bigg Boss further stated that participants are only permitted to use the workout and gas supplies for two hours every day. In the end, Bigg Boss selected Divya as the nominee.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

