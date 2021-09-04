Bigg Boss OTT, 4th September 2021, Written Update: Letters from home

In today's episode, we saw, to become the boss man and boss lady of the house the contestants should build a ladder of steps. Each step is given with one letter of the contestant from their families. To build a ladder they should tear the letter. Nishant and Muskaan's team already has a step. Shamita and Raqesh are acting as the ‘sanchalaks’.

Divya's letter is picked up by Millind Gaba and he decides to hand the letter to her. Nishant's letter is picked by Pratik, who hands it to Nishant. Akshara's letter is picked by Gaba. she decides to tear the letter and gets a step. Gaba's letter is picked by Pratik and Nishant, they both decide and hand it over to him. Pratik himself takes his letter and tears it and takes a step. Nishant gives Shamita's letter. Therefore, no boss lady or boss man has been elected for the week as all contestants built the steps equally.

Divya and Muskaan get into a fight and the latter abuses Divya. Muskaan tells Divya that she tries to get between people as she doesn't have a connection of her own. Pratik backs Muskaan but this doesn't go well with Nishant and he asks Muskaan to stop talking to Pratik if she wants to be with him. Muskaan reveals to Neha that she felt bad that Nishant didn’t back her in this. Nishant and Divya have a conversation about Muskaan and Pratik. Divya asks Nishant that he can trust her and promises that she'll always be generous to him.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss OTT: Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli to enter the house on weekend episode; Reveal their favorites