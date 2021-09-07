Bigg Boss OTT, 7 September 2021, Written Update: Neha Bhasin and Divya Agarwal get into a fight

In the previous episode, we saw Nishant and Shamita get into a fight in which Nishant called Shamita ‘ghamandi’. In today's episode, everyone wakes up cheerfully grooving on a Bollywood song. After the breakfast, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat got into a minor fight with each other. But it did not last long as Shamita was soon seen consoling Raqesh Bapat. After that Divya Agarwal and Neha Bhasin got into a fight, while Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli were watching them.

Everybody tried to calm them down. Participants asked Nikki and Rubina to choose one name for ‘Sitare Wall’ of the Bigg Boss house. They asked Neha and Divya. Neha took Raqesh Bapat's name, while Divya took Shamita's name. Divya then opened up about Shamita Shetty. She recalled how Shamita used bad words in the BB house. She compared Shamita and Neha, which upsets Neha who starts quarrelling again. But Divya asks her to respect their guests Rubina and Nikki. After this they again start fighting in front of the guests. Neha even called Divya ‘kabadiwali’.

Shamita Shetty then spoke to Neha Bhasin about Raqesh Bapat. Neha loses her cool and tells Shamita to stop, but Shamita doesn’t listen to her. Bigg Boss then nominated some contestants in the house, which includes Divya, Neha, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita and Moose. Meanwhile, Raqesh and Nishant were on the safe side. Soon after, Bigg Boss made a huge announcement that they are going to dissolve the connection of every contestant. Now all the players have to play individually.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

