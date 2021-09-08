Bigg Boss OTT, 8 September 2021, Written Update: Pratik started crying during the task

In today's episode, everyone wakes up with a delightful smile, but Divya Agarwal feels sad. While Divya was feeling low, Shamita and Raqesh were enjoying their close moments. Later, everyone was sitting in the hall having breakfast and Raqesh revealed that Shamita sometimes shows her dominating behaviour. Raqesh tells Shamita that he does not like her dominating attitude.

Meanwhile, Nishant Bhat tells Pratik the reason he does not like Moose Jattana. Nishant also added that he will never trust anyone in this house. Bigg Boss made an announcement and asked everyone to come into the hall, BB reveals the names of nominated people Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Muskan, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita. While Nishant and Raqesh were safe, they also had an opportunity to take advantage of two contestants. After a careful discussion, they selected Neha and Pratik.

This decision makes Pratik angry and called Raqesh selfish. Raqesh tries to console him with a reason. The task started in which Pratik and Neha were already in the danger zone. During the task, Neha and Divya started fighting, due to the latter’s backstabbing behaviour. Shamita started crying as she felt insecure about Raqesh and Divya. Raqesh saw her crying and calms her down. Pratik started crying when Bigg Boss announced the end of the task. Divya and Neha had a minor dispute because Divya left her innerwear in the sink.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

