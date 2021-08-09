Bigg Boss OTT, 9 August 2021, Written Update: Moose fights with Akshara

Today's episode begins with a lot of dance and over-the-top drama in the morning, after which Karan asks Divya if Pratik irritates her, but she shouldn't get furious. Divya claims that she has known him for three years and refers to him as her brother. Divya further said, "I don't like his melodrama". On the other side, Akshara informs Neha that she can't even wear other people's jeans since she can't zip them. "If I don't get clothes, I'll have to drop weight", she remarked.

After a while, a bit of love and drama breaks out, and Milind asks Karan whom he would select as a partner if he had a choice. Karan takes Neha's name. Then Milind asks Moose, "Who will she choose?". Moose chuckles. According to Akshara, Neha was smiling in front of Pratik. Ridhima, on the other hand, was attempting to make rotis and says, "I am going to cook." Nishant, Pratik, and Divya also had a cooking argument. Pratik tells Divya not to be a mummy to everyone. Shamita reminds everyone that it's time to decide on some responsibilities.

And then the most exciting part begins: The buzzer blows, and everyone becomes thrilled for the upcoming assignment. Divya climbs the stage and she extends a warm welcome to everyone attending the first live night. She invites Milind Gaba to the stage, who joins Shamita and the other candidates for their first live night without a fight.

After an argument with Moose, Akshara starts crying, and Pratik and Ridhima comfort her. Milind hugs her and tells her not to cry. "I don't want to cry", says Akshara, but it doesn't seem nice to hear all that. Neha tells Milind that Moose was kidding, but she knew Akshara and Milind didn't enjoy it, so she shouldn't have been defensive. Instead, she should have simply stated that she didn't mean it.

