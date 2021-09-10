Bigg Boss OTT, 9 September 2021, Written Update: Raqesh picks Shamita in his arms

In today's episode, everyone wakes up and gets into the kitchen. Raqesh Bapat opens up about his feelings towards Shamita and adds that he wants to stay away from her as it's making her emotional. Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty opens up about her past relationship experience. She tells everyone that her first boyfriend died in a car accident and that's the main reason she is so emotional. Expressing this leaves her in tears.

Neha and Pratik were seen spending alone time together. After this, Bigg Boss makes a huge announcement about the ticket to Finale, for this, every contestant has to go through 5 tasks. For every task, there will be a sanchalak to monitor everyone and their activities. Divya was the first one who made her way to the semi-finals due to the audience poll. During the second round of the task, Neha Bhasin won the ticket.

During the task, Shamita gets injured and Raqesh helped her by picking up her in his arms. This moment left everyone in awe. And Raqesh won the third task making his way towards the finale. On the other hand, Divya and Shamita get into an argument, Divya tells Shamita to stop being bossy. While Shamita was cooking in the kitchen, Divya sprinkled water over the food. Shamita started shouting at Divya and tells her to get out of the kitchen.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.