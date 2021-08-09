Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal lock horns over kitchen duties on first day

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT hosted by has started on Sunday. The show is known for its fights between contestants and on the first day itself, Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal were seen locking horns over kitchen duties. He has even called the latter fake which increased the fight.

The video opens with Pratik Sehajpal cooking his food. Divya is okay with him cooking his stuff but she does not want him to use up extra ration. She was seen discussing the same with Shamita Shetty in the garden area. In the house, a certain amount of ration is given to the contestants and they have to use it accordingly. Urfi Javed tells Divya to tell Pratik to cook for the whole house and he refuses to do so. Divya Agarwal tells Pratik to leave the gas station as others want to cook as well.

The fight takes an ugly turn when both used words like anpadh (illiterate), fake for each other. Pratik also calls Divya Agarwal fake. When she says that he is anpadh, he hits back saying that he has studied Law. Milind Gaba and Akshara Singh are seen trying to intervene. Later, Shamita Shetty is also seen fighting with Pratik over food. Raqesh Bapat is seen trying to stop her.

Click here to view the video:

This year, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Karan Nath, Neha Bhasin, Riddhima Pandit, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Milind Gaba, and others have participated.

