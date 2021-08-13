Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin and Moose Jattana get into a verbal spat during the task

Reality show Bigg Boss' digital version is currently one of the most-watched content. The continuous fights among contestants are keeping it in the headlines. The first week is going on and the task has also been given to them. But it looks like some are unhappy with the way it is going on. Neha Bhasin and Moose Jattana were seen fighting during the task.

The video was shared by the makers on the social handle and wrote, “Task le aaya sabke beech mein tanaav. Which team are you on, Team Moose or Team Neha? Watch #BiggBossOTT, streaming now on Voot!” In the video, we saw Milind Gaba screaming and saying that it is not right to put anything in the eyes just to win the task. To which Moose was trying to explain things but then suddenly Neha Bhasin intervenes and says to her that she has not done anything.

However, this does not stop here as Moose says to her that if she wants, she can hit. But Neha says to her, “You are such a misbehaved girl that there is no use in fighting with you.” The whole fight starts after Ridhima Pandit empties a bottle of Dettol on Divya Agarwal’s head and it accidentally enters her eyes. Divya lashes out at her.

Click here to view the video:

Recently, Divya was also seen fighting with Pratik over kitchen duties. He called her fake. Shamita Shetty is also one of the contestants making to headlines. She had revealed in the show that she suffers from colitis disease and cannot have normal food.

