Bigg Boss OTT: Nominated contestant Urfi Javed creates dress out of garbage bags

The Bigg Boss OTT has been making headlines from its first day. Contestants are continuously fighting with each other over food or kitchen duties. However, this time one of the contestants Urfi Javed has tried to entertain the audience after she created a dress out of garbage bags. This left viewers in shock.

Urfi Javed is known as one of the most entertaining contestants. She is known for making her outfits but her recent creation has now gone viral on social media. The actress is getting rave reviews from the audience. To note, she is nominated and it is also assumed that to save herself from elimination she is doing such things. The makers also shared the video on social media and wrote, “Urfi, The nation wants to know... aap aur aage kya kya karogi. Kya Urfi ke antics the OTT? Verdict bata do in the comments. Watch #BiggBossOTT, streaming now on Voot!”

It is worth mentioning here that today is the first elimination round of the show. And today Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla will also be seen in the show. The news has already created excitement among the fans. They are one of the most loved contestants of the Bigg Boss. They had participated in season 13.

This week three contestants are nominated for the elimination round. They include- Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, and Urfi Javed. Earlier, it was Divya Agarwal who was nominated in place of Urfi. Later, Bigg Boss gave the male contestants a chance to swap their connection if they want, to which Zeeshan Khan pressed the buzzer and chose Divya over Urfi. Again Divya got saved from nomination and Urfi got into elimination.

