Bigg Boss OTT PROMO: Makers leave fans confused as they tease new confirmed contestant

With just a few minutes left for the show Bigg Boss OTT to start, the makers are dropping new promo videos to increase the excitement level among the fans. The new promo video confirms another contestant but she is not a celebrity from the entertainment world. However, she is a social media influence and is popular as Muskan Jattana aka Moose Jattana.

It is worth mentioning here that Salman Khan had announced that this season commoners will be allowed. Sharing the video, the makers wrote, “Jo isse takraega, mitti me mil jayega Naa kisi ki sunti, Bas khud ki hai karti, Kiski baat kar rahe hai hum? Voot pe jao, answers pao!! Bigg Boss OTT starts streaming today at 8 pm only on Voot.” The video starts with her introducing herself as a warning for other contestants. Her face is not shown in the video but as soon as the video was shared fans started commenting.

They were confused but were guessing all names. However, the makers themselves revealed that she is Moose Jattana. She is a well-known social media influencer.

Click here to view the video:

As reported by other websites, the 20-year-old Instagram influencer Muskan Jattana became very popular during farmers' protests. She hails from Melbourne, Australia. Earlier in the day, had given us a small tour of the house from inside. This time the house especially the bedroom is decorated with zodiac signs. The show will be aired for six weeks on OTT and then head to television.