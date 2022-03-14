Choti Sardarni, 14th March 2022, Written Update: Prince meets with an accident

Today’s episode begins with Prince calling out for his mother. On the other hand, Rajveer, Seher, and others look for Prince everywhere. Seher immediately calls Rajveer as she finds Prince. But within seconds, Prince again disappears. He follows a stranger lady assuming she is his mother. On knowing that lady isn’t his mother, he frowns and suddenly gets hit by a car calling ‘Papa’. Everyone endures a severe shock seeing Prince meeting with an accident and hurriedly run towards him. Seher turns pale checking Prince’s pulse and picks him up. They immediately take Prince to the hospital. Seher sobs hugging Kulwant and requests the doctor to save his life. Rajveer and Kulwant console her telling her not to lose hope as Seher blames herself for Prince’s accident. Dolly asks Robbie to inform Khushi about Prince’s condition. But none could contact Khushi.

Harleen hauls Rajveer and Seher asking them to leave the hospital. Being furious, she tells them that Khushi left the house and they are the only ones responsible for all the mishaps. As Kulwant tries to defend them, Harleen stops him. She accuses Seher of separating Prince from his mother. Rajveer backs Seher saying it isn’t her fault and she did everything because Prince deserves to know who his real father is. Meanwhile, Robbie loses his consciousness and others escort him to a chair as he is about to faint. The doctor comes out of the OT informing Prince has lost a lot of blood. Everyone agrees to donate their blood but Prince’s blood group is rare. Seher and Rajveer move in nostalgia recalling moments cherished with Prince.

The doctor then alerts everyone telling them there is only one donor available in India. Seher seeks the details of the donor – Kavitha who resides in Delhi. Seher convinces Rajveer to stay back for Prince as his condition worsens. The episode ends.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Choti Sarrdaarni, 1st February 2022, Written Update: Khushi causes Seher to worry