Choti Sardarni, 15th March 2022, Written Update: Kavitha refuses to donate blood

The episode begins with Prince’s health condition deteriorating. The doctor informs Rajveer that they need blood within six hours. Rajveer visits Prince and promises to stay with him and to take him on a trip once he gets fine. Kulwant consoles Harleen and says not to lose hope. Everyone in the hospital is tense about Prince’s health. They pray for his speediest recovery. Prince looks for Khushi in his dream and Meher’s dupatta falls on him. Meanwhile, Seher reaches Kavitha’s house but finds she has shifted. On one hand, Seher worries and Prince’s condition deteriorates in hospital. In Prince’s dream, Meher applies ointment to his wounds. She says Seher is her daughter and Prince thank Meher for treating his injury. He expresses that though she is good, Seher is not. She never scolded him but Khushi did not find her good. Seher took away Rajveer from him. Meher informs him that Seher didn’t snatch Rajveer.

Seher is busy finding Kavitha. She hears locals talking about Kavitha and finds that the guy lied. Back at the hospital, Rajveer says that he will provide a good future to Prince and shall fulfill all his dreams. Seher barks into Kavitha’s house and explains her Prince’s condition. Kavitha tells Seher how she cannot risk anything as she too has a family to look after. When Kavitha refuses, she pleads with her for donation. With this, Meher asks Prince to follow his instincts and heart. She promises him that he shall have a mother for sure. Back there, Kavitha’s husband comes and tries to stop Seher. He says he cannot put Kavitha’s life in any more danger. Seher keeps on requesting Kavitha to save Prince’s life.

With this, the episode ends.

Also Read: Choti Sardarni, 14th March 2022, Written Update: Prince meets with an accident