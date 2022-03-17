Choti Sardarni, 16th March 2022, Written Update: Seher suggests Rajveer to adopt Prince

The episode begins with Rajveer pleading doctor to save Prince’s life. The doctor says nothing can be done until the blood is arranged. Seher reaches the hospital and informs everyone that Kavitha cannot come here but Prince can be taken to Delhi. The hospital shifts Prince to Delhi for blood transfusion. Rajveer tells Seher that only a mother can be this selfless for her child. Seher thanks Kavitha. He is back home. Everyone waits for Prince to regain consciousness. Prince calls for Rajveer as he wakes up. Rajveer hugs Prince but he keeps asking for Khushi. Prince tells Rajveer that even he will leave him like Khushi. Rajveer promises to always stay with him. Seher stands numb. She enters the room and assures Prince that his papa will never leave him. Dolly apologizes to Kulwant. Kulwant consoles Dolly as she cannot understand how Khushi can be so selfish and leave Prince.

Rajveer keeps looking at Seher’s and his pictures in the room. He confesses to Seher that he doesn’t understand what made him tell he is Prince’s father. Seher asks him not to worry as no one is wrong in this situation. She tells him that he did the right thing. Prince is in need of father’s love and only Rajveer can give that to him. They both feel happy. Rajveer thanks Seher for understanding him.

Later, Seher tells Rajveer that Prince needs a mother. She suggests he adopt Prince. Rajveer refuses at first thinking it is a big responsibility. Seher makes him understand that being his Maasi, she can very well take care of Prince as his mother. Even Rajveer feels like a father when he is close to Prince. While Prince is sleeping in his room, a lady comes and takes him.

The episode ends.

