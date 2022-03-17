Choti Sardarni, 17th March 2022, Written Update: Seher tries to win Prince’s trust

The episode begins with Rajveer telling Seher that he is confused. Seher asks him to hear his heart. She says that Prince needs them. Rajveer agrees to adopt Prince. He tells Seher that they need to take every step with utmost care. On the other side, Dolly stops Harleen and asks her where she is taking Prince. She says they are leaving for Switzerland and Prince shall study there. Dolly makes her understand that Prince needs a mother’s love. Meanwhile, Seher informs everyone that they have decided to adopt Prince. Ginni tells Seher that Prince won’t accept her as his mother. Seher expresses her confidence saying that Prince hates her because of Khushi and she will change that hatred into love. Kulwant supports their decision. Suddenly, everyone gathers as Dolly screams. Seher informs Harleen about Prince’s adoption.

Harleen opposes this decision. Kulwant defends Seher by informing Harleen that Prince is alive today because of her. Harleen says she and Robbie are enough to take care of Prince. Harleen is firm about taking Prince to Switzerland. Later, Prince calls for Rajveer. Seher goes to pamper him but he pushes her away. Rajveer lifts Prince. He takes Prince inside. Harleen tells Seher that she can never become Prince’s mother. Kulwant thinks only she has to do something now. The next day, the Gill family is all up to play cricket. Kulwant’s team plays very well. Seher and Rajveer’s team struggles to win. Prince says he won’t let his father’s team lose. He goes for batting and tries to gain runs. But Seher and Rajveer stop him as he has not been healed completely. Thus, Seher picks up Prince and runs whenever he wishes to score. She gets injured while running. Prince blows on Seher’s injury. Seher hugs him.

The episode ends.

Also Read: Choti Sardarni, 16th March 2022, Written Update: Seher suggests Rajveer to adopt Prince