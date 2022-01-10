Choti Sarrdaarni, 10th January 2022, Written Update: Seher gets worried about Rajveer

In today's episode, before Seher returns, Rajveer considers applying ointment to his knee ailment. However, Seher begins to apply ointment to his knee. She confronts him about why he lied about being alright. He informs her that she was looking forward to tomorrow, but he wrecked everything. She promises to be at his side forever.

The next day, the Gill family welcomes the guests. Karan informs Rajveer that Seher is on her way. Seher's face brightens as she sees Rajveer. Harleen asks Rajveer if he is ready. He asks her not to doubt his feelings for Seher. One lady makes a spectacular appearance without revealing her face. Everyone is curious as to who it is. They are then astonished when they see Kulwant. Kulwant says how can she miss Seher and Rajveer's first Lohri. Rajveer thanks her and says to her that this celebration would be incomplete without her. Ranna and Jeeto inform Kulwant of the ritual.

Seher believes that Rajveer has always been by her side, and now it is her turn to be by his side. Rajveer considers Seher to be his strength, and he wishes to make her proud. Robbie hands Rajveer a pair of black shades and tells him that he purchased them in Dubai. Rajveer takes and wears spectacles.

Harleen informs Rajveer that it is time for him to complete the ritual to prove that he is an ideal spouse. He experiences trouble tying Seher's hair. Guests make fun of him. Harleen asks him to leave if he is unable to do so. He ties Seher's hair. Kulwant praises Rajveer, and the audience applauds. Seher expresses her admiration for Rajveer. The two share a moment.

Harleen mocks Rajveer, asking if he can dance or not. Rajveer takes a step onto the dance floor and slips. Robbie recalls pouring oil in that place. Rajveer remembers Seher's words about how crucial it is to feel the dance floor and begins to dance. Seher joins him. After a while, others join them.

