Choti Sarrdaarni, 11th April 2022, Written Update: Seher learns about Harnoor's whereabouts

Today's episode begins with Seher wondering what 'Deepjyot' means. Rana tells her that Deepjyot is the name of the hospital where Harnoor gave birth to that little girl. Seher gets happy knowing this and thinks now they can trace Harnoor and the girl. At Dalhousie, Mannat calls Zoravar a coward for roaming with his bodyguards everywhere. She asks Zoravar to tell his girlfriend that she is a cat and Mannat is a lion. Mannat asks if he is a small child and Zoravar is taken aback by his past. Mannat and Zoravar argue with each other.

Harnoor asks Mannat to step back. Mannat tells her that this city is hers and people her family. She expressed how desperate she is to meet her real family. Harnoor cries and lets Mannat know that she cannot reveal anything, she is compelled to do so. Harnoor starts coughing and Mannat goes to fetch her some water. Harnoor tells Patil ji that Mannat will be hurt to know about her family. She tells that they will never accept Mannat as their blood but only as an illegal child.

Zoravar stops a man from scolding his child. He is constantly taken aback by his childhood when his father shouted at him. A nurse at Deepjyot hospital informs Seher and Rana that she delivered Harnoor's baby. She didn't know about her whereabouts but the taxi which dropped Harnoor. At Dalhousie, Zoravar commands the bulldozers to destroy houses in the city to build his resort. Mannat also drives one bulldozer into Zoravar's house telling him if his bulldozer will take one step then hers shall take two. Seher and Rana reach the taxi office. They learn that the driver dropped Harnoor at Dalhousie. Seher gets happy and lets Kulwant know about Harnoor and a little girl in Dalhousie.

