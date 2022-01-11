Choti Sarrdaarni, 11th January 2022, Written Update: Harleen's evil ploy

In today's episode, Harleen places Rajveer's white cane next to Lohri's fire. Robbie approaches Rajveer and brings him alone, explaining that he wants to introduce him to his guests. He directs him to the Lohri fire and then leaves, stating that he will return.

Seher and Kulwant notice Rajveer. Kulwant is about to help Rajveer, but Seher stops her, saying that Rajveer needs to become independent. Rajveer considers Seher's suggestion and alters his ways which irk Harleen. Seher smiles when she sees Rajveer.

Seher meets Gurujii and asks him to treat Rajveer. Guruji says that one needs to be patient in Ayurvedic treatment. He warns her that she might regret her decision to come here for the treatment. She asks him to put her to the test as much as he wants, as she is willing to go through anything for Rajveer. He asks her to climb the tall tree to get a leaf. He claims that he can sense dread in her eyes, so she won't be able to do so. She assures him that she is only afraid of God and that she will be back tomorrow.

Mrs. Bhalla informs Param and Karan that they must judge the beauty of the girls and ask a few questions. They are interrupted by Seher. Robbie informs her that this is the best way for Param and Karan to choose girls. She says that they are selecting a life partner for them, not a winner of the pageant. She announces that swayamvar will take place. She asks Param and Karan to impress the girls by showcasing their talent.

Harleen takes Param aside and urges him to reject. However, he agrees to swayamvar. Harleen says that she will arrange for a swayamvar. Karan asks Seher what he will do if anyone questions his bloodline. She informs him that she will accompany him.

Rajveer inquires what she is doing at this hour. She says that she needs to visit Guruji and attend swayamvar tomorrow. He tells her that she can manage everything. They go to their room and discuss having a child.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

