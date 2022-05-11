Choti Sarrdaarni, 11th May 2022, Written Update: Gullu endures a bullet and gets injured

Today’s episode begins with Kiara appreciating Mannat’s efforts to Zoravar. She tells him how Mannat consoled her while she was badly hurt. Scarlet lashes out at Zoravar for always thinking about Mannat and tells him he shall soon fall in love with her. At Gill's house, Bittu gets angry with Kulwant for not telling him the truth. Rana backs Kulwant and tells Bittu that whatever she did was right. Bittu gets furious knowing Rana was aware of everything and he slaps him. Meanwhile, Jeeto’s parents reach there and Mannat gets paranoid.

Jeeto’s mother brings gold-plated vessels for Kulwant and reminds her how she once kicked the vessels she brought. Kulwant tells her to leave with her vessels as this is the matter of her house. Jeeto’s brother asks about the girl and asks Kulwant to call her granddaughter. Kulwant gets infuriated and points a gun at him. Mannat tries to stop Kulwant but Bittu stops her. Jeeto’s brother tries to harm Mannat but Karan shields her. Jeeto comes and shields her brother. Jeeto asks Kulwant to shoot her. They struggle with the gun and everyone tries to stop Jeeto.

Kulwant pulls the trigger and the bullet touches Gullu’s hand. Gullu gets severely injured and they rush to the hospital. The traffic does not allow them to cross the road and reach the hospital on time. Meanwhile, Zoravar also reaches there and helps the family. Mannat tells everyone that they need to control the blood flow of his injury to save him. Jeeto asks Mannat to stay away but Zoravar tells her that Mannat is right. Mannat ties her dupatta to his wound and they walk to the hospital. Jeeto blames Kulwant for everything. The nurse informs Zoravar and Mannat that all doctors are in OT. Jeeto tells Bittu that if Gullu dies, she asks him to kill her as well.

Also Read: Choti Sarrdaarni,10th May 2022, Written Update: Jeeto has an angry outburst