Choti Sarrdaarni, 12th April 2022, Written Update: Mannat dials Seher for aid

Today's episode begins with Mannat realizing she has to do something or else Zoravar will destroy houses. Mannat leaves her bulldozer and runs to save the houses of her family. Zoravar informs her that he has asked his bulldozers to stop. Mannat's family come and thank her. Meanwhile, police come with Mannat's arrest warrant. The inspector tells her that it is illegal to run a bulldozer on private property. At Atari, the nurse informs everyone that Kulwant is doing fine but they need an injection.

This injection is available nowhere but Dalhousie. Seher frets and assures Nani that she will unite her and that girl. At the police station, Zoravar's girlfriend stands stunned to see the VIP treatment being given to Mannat. Mannat is happily enjoying Momos with other constables. Mannat asks her to join. The foreigner asks the inspector what is going on. He replies that if she wishes he can order some Momos for her too. She tells him that no one shall come and bail Mannat. The locals come with all their savings and bail out Mannat.

Mannat reaches the Randhawa house to meet Zoravar. There, Zoravar ignores her. Mannat tries to provoke Zoravar. But, he instead asks his waiters to serve 20 breakfast dishes for all the locals. Mannat wonders what is he up to. Zoravar's girlfriend asks him to take some action. Zoravar tells her that his way is a little bit different. At Atari, everyone sends forward messages seeking aid for Kulwant. Mannat also receives the forward. She calls Seher and tells them she has the injection. Seher makes her note the address. Mannat refuses any money in return and affirms that she felt as if she talking to her family. The call gets disconnected. Seher gets adamant about fulfilling Kulwant's wish.

