Choti Sarrdaarni, 12th January 2022, Written Update: Seher takes up the task

In today's episode, Param and Karan have an argument about clothes. They remember their sibling's slogan. The next day, Seher wakes up early in the morning. Rajveer also wakes up. She asks him to sleep because it’s him who should take care of everything here in her absence. He thinks that he should also do something, and he makes tea for her. She drinks it and leaves for Guruji’s place.

Guruji says to Seher that there is still time to back off. He reminds her that she has to bring the leaf. She prays to God and tries to climb the tree, but she falls. Meanwhile, Rajveer has a strange feeling. Guruji says to Seher that she may resemble Meher, but her abilities aren't the same as her mother's. Because if Meher had been here, she would have already brought the leaf. She declares that she will disprove him today.

Seher starts climbing the tree again but falls down. Guruji tells her that if she can’t complete the first task, then she won’t get a chance to perform the second task. She starts climbing the tree again. She gets the leaf and gives it to Guruji. He asks her to put that leaf in the fire. She gets shocked hearing him and tells him that she put so much effort to bring it. He tells her to not question him. She puts the leaf in the fire. He asks her to come back tomorrow.

The Gill family welcomes the girls and their families. Rajveer feels like something bad is going to happen. Rajveer asks Kulwant about Param and Karan. She tells him that Param got ready but not Karan. He asks her to take him to Karan. Karan asks Kulwant about Seher. She tells him that Seher will come. He says that he won’t go to the stage until Seher comes and leaves. Kulwant notices that everyone is getting bored. She plays music and everyone dances. Harleen gets irritated by that.

Also Read: Choti Sarrdaarni, 11th January 2022, Written Update: Harleen's evil ploy