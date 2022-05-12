Choti Sarrdaarni, 12th May 2022, Written Update: Kulwant Kaur gets arrested

Today's episode begins with Mannat and Zoravar taking care of Gullu. Bittu cannot stop crying and says he won't be able to live without Gullu. Karan wonders about Kulwant and heads to find her. Kulwant walks towards the temple to pray for Gullu. Gullu gets restless as the pain escalates. Mannat and Zoravar try to distract him. Zoravar talks about cricket and meanwhile the nurse injects Gullu. The nurse asks Mannat and Zoravar to leave Gullu.

Dolly, Scarlet, and Kiara reach the hospital. Jeeto informs them that Kulwant fired a bullet at his grandson. Kulwant watches people walking on coal. She gets firm to walk on burning ambers for Gullu. Bittu cries in a corner and Mannat comes to offer him water. Bittu tells Mannat that he understands her pain but he won't be able to live without Gullu. Kulwant walks on the coal and Karan gets shocked knowing this. He tries to stop her but she is adamant about it. The nurse informs that Gullu needs AB negative blood.

Mannat informs everyone that her blood group matches Gullu. Mannat donates her blood to him. Dolly tells Zoravar that it isn't Mannat's fault but rather it is all about being Kulwant Kaur's granddaughter. The doctor tells everyone that Gullu is out of danger. Jeeto and Bittu get emotional and visit Gullu. Mannat remembers Harnoor and cries. She tells Zoravar that being an illegitimate child never earns her any respect. Zoravar calms her down. Kulwant reaches the hospital and begs Jeeto to let her meet Gullu. The police arrive and arrest Kulwant for firing a bullet on her grandson.

