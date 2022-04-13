Choti Sarrdaarni, 13th April 2022, Written Update: Mannat saves Kulwant by delivering injection

Today's episode began with Mannat asking a local truck driver if there is any transport that is heading towards Atari. He informs that a truck that left a few minutes ago is heading to Atari. Mannat decides to catch the truck. There she finds Zoravar sitting in his car. When Zoravar refuses to help, she sits in his place and drives the car. Throughout the journey, Mannat tries to provoke Zoravar. She makes him learn that she had no intentions of hijacking his car but it is very important to deliver the injection.

The doctor asks Seher that not much time is left and they need to get the injection as soon as possible. Mannat finds the truck and delivers the injection. Zoravar leaves her in the middle of the highway. The injection reaches Atari and the Gills rejoice. Kulwant's health gets better. Zoravar informs his man of the further plan. Seher calls Mannat and thanks to her. Mannat feels an instant connection with Seher. At night, Mannat wonders what Harnoor is hiding.

Mannat opens the box that Harnoor always keeps locked. She finds a diary and stands stunned. The next day, Seher tells Kulwant that the little girl is in Dalhousie. Seher tells them they will find the girl by asking the police over there. Seher calls the local police station and asks the officer about Harnoor and 20-year-old girl. Inspector gets shocked knowing this is Mannat's family. Shampy comes and informs Mannat that goons have come to destroy the shops of the local market. Mannat comes and fights them off. At Atari, Seher wonders how that young lady, her sister would be. Mannat fights away every goon.

