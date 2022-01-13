Choti Sarrdaarni, 13th January 2022, Written Update: Seher stuck in traffic

In today's episode, Seher gets stranded in a traffic jam. She tries to contact Rajveer to notify him, but the line is disconnected. Rajveer follows Karan and informs him that Seher will be there shortly. He is going to be hurt, but Karan intervenes, apologizes, and decides to join him on the stage.

Rajveer takes the stage to introduce Param and Karan. They make their way to the stage. Harleen takes the mic. Kulwant informs guests that witnessing Param and Karan will make Sarab and Meher happy. Ranna and Bittu tell Rajveer not to worry as everything is alright.

Kulwant asks the girls whom they liked between Param and Karan. Everyone takes Param's name. Two girls are arguing with one another. Kulwant approaches one of the girls and learns that her name is Amrin. She is impressed with that girl and inquires as to whom she liked. Amrin says that she likes Param.

Harleen believes Amrin will not match Param and argues with Kulwant. Param asks them to stop arguing. Then Karan and Param begin bickering with one another. Rajveer intervenes. He instructs them to prepare for the next round. Rajveer whispers to Harleen that she can't just reject anybody and reminds her of their agreement. She walks away from there, silently.

Rajveer detects gas and goes to the kitchen. He realises there is a gas leak and calls the servants, but no one hears him. When he learns that a child is playing there, he tells him to leave the kitchen. Rajveer shouts at the kid because he refuses to go. Rajveer apologises to the child when he begins to cry. Rajveer inquires about the placement of the gas cylinder. Seher's car breaks down, so she takes a lift to reach Gill Mansion. Rajveer discovers the leaking gas cylinder and, with the help of the servant, prevents the explosion. Everyone shows up. Harleen chastises Rajveer for being reckless.

Also Read: Choti Sarrdaarni, 12th January 2022, Written Update: Seher takes up the task