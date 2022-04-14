Choti Sarrdaarni, 14th April 2022, Written Update: Seher struggles to find Mannat

Today's episode begins with Zoravar saving Mannat from goons. Mannat asks him what he is up to. Zoravar tells her that this is not his way of taking vengeance. Locals inform Harnoor that Mannat is fighting goons in the market. Harnoor's health deters learning this and starts coughing. Harnoor is taken to her home and the doctor comes to check her. The policeman informs Harnoor about Seher's call. Harnoor informs the policeman that Kulwant Kaur shall never give Mannat the identity she deserves and this shall further hurt Mannat.

The policeman calls Seher and informs them he tried his best to find a lady named Harnoor and a girl with a heart birthmark. Seher asks him to search for them as she knows the lady traveled to Dalhousie 20 years back. He informs Seher that things alter in two decades and cuts the call. Kulwant tells Seher that she shall find Harnoor herself going to Dalhousie. Seher asks her to calm down. Bittu asks Kulwant for whom she has left that space in the will. Kulwant doesn't reply and Bittu leaves in anger.

Mannat tells Harnoor that nothing is going to happen to her lioness daughter. She asks the doctor what is wrong with Harnoor.

Harnoor tells the doctor not to reveal her sickness to Mannat. The doctor tells Mannat that this is normal winter flu. The locals come and bless Harnoor and Mannat. Mannat decides that she won't let Zoravar build the resort. Zoaravar talks on a video call with Dolly. He tells her that he will meet her after the resort gets constructed. Mannat with her family stands outside Zoravar's mansion shielding all the houses. Seher calls Mannat to seek help but Harnoor picks up and breaks the phone as Seher asks about a lady named 'Harnoor'. Rajveer asks Seher if she is hiding something but Seher crosses her fingers and fakes his swear.

